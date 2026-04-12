India-flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram safely crosses Strait of Hormuz: Government

NEW DELHI: The Government on Saturday said, in a routine briefing, that the India-flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, even as authorities continue to closely monitor maritime operations amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

The vessel -- carrying around 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG with 24 seafarers onboard -- is expected to reach Mumbai on April 15, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Reassuring the safety of Indian maritime assets, the government said all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours. (IANS)

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