India Honours 26/11 Heroes on 16th Anniversary of Mumbai Terror Attacks

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in honoring those bravehearts who laid down their lives during one of India's darkest hours.

On the anniversary of the terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and express solidarity with their families, stated the President in a heartfelt post on X.

Reiterating India's firm stand, she added, “A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel. India remains steadfast in its commitment to defeating terrorism in all its forms.”