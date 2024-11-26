India Honours 26/11 Heroes on 16th Anniversary of Mumbai Terror Attacks

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in honoring those bravehearts who laid down their lives during one of India's darkest hours.
On the anniversary of the terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and express solidarity with their families, stated the President in a heartfelt post on X.
Reiterating India's firm stand, she added, “A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel. India remains steadfast in its commitment to defeating terrorism in all its forms.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government has never deviated from its 'zero tolerance' towards terror and that India is well on the path of becoming a global leader in efforts against terror.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the tragedy, saying: "We remember and shall never forget those wounds". Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid his tribute, saluting the courage of the soldiers, policemen, and citizens who made the supreme sacrifice.
In the 26/11 attacks, 10 terrorists from Pakistan sneaked into Mumbai by the sea route. These terrorists targeted some of the most iconic places in the city, including the Taj Mahal Palace, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and Nariman House.
In this three-day siege, 174 people were killed-20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals-included. More than 300 were injured during the attack.
As the nation remembers the victims, the anniversary underscores India’s resilience and the collective resolve to combat terrorism and safeguard its citizens.
