India in touch with concerned countries for safe transit of ships through Strait: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that four ships laden with LPG have arrived in India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz and assured that New Delhi is in touch with concerned countries for the safe transit of its ships to meet its energy needs.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's approach to sourcing its energy needs is based on the imperative to secure the needs of 1.4 billion people, dynamics of the market and global situation.

When asked about the number of ships that have come from the Strait of Hormuz to India, Jaiswal said, "We have kept you informed of the Indian ships which have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz. We've had four ships, they were laden with LPG. They have arrived in India. They safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz few days back. We continue to be in touch with all concerned countries for the safe transit of our ships to meet our energy requirements."

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy markets, particularly due to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route. (IANS)

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