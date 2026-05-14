India, Iran discuss bilateral, regional issues during Iranian Deputy FM's Delhi visit

New Delhi: Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussions focussed on bilateral and regional issues, including recent regional developments.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali and other officials were also present during the meeting. "Secretary (West) Sibi George received Dr. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran. Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments," MEA posted on X after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi have held several conversations over phone in the past few weeks on a host of bilateral and geopolitical issues since the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on February 28. (IANS)

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