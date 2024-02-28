India-Japan Hold Joint Military Drill Exercise Dharma Guardian In Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The military drill 'Exercise Dharma Guardian' jointly conducted by India and Japan is currently underway at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan.

Indian and Japanese troops are invloved in training activities, such as maneuvering through obstacle courses and practicing combat shooting exercises.

This joint training exercise illustrates the growing military collaboration between India and Japan, underscoring their determination to enhancing their ability to work in tandem in an efficient manner and understand each other better.

The military drill also seeks to improve the counter-terrorism and disaster response capabilities of both the armies.