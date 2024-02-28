India-Japan Hold Joint Military Drill Exercise Dharma Guardian In Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The military drill 'Exercise Dharma Guardian' jointly conducted by India and Japan is currently underway at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan.
Indian and Japanese troops are invloved in training activities, such as maneuvering through obstacle courses and practicing combat shooting exercises.
This joint training exercise illustrates the growing military collaboration between India and Japan, underscoring their determination to enhancing their ability to work in tandem in an efficient manner and understand each other better.
The military drill also seeks to improve the counter-terrorism and disaster response capabilities of both the armies.
The Exercise Dharma Guardian serves as a forum to enable the sharing of best practises and generate trust and camaraderie between the armed forces of India and Japan.
By carrying out the joint training program, both countries intend to boost regional stability and play a pivotol role in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
As troops undergo intensive training at the Mahajan field firing ranges, the camaraderie and collaboration between the two nations are becoming robust, laying the foundation for a deeper strategic alliance in the foreseeable future.
The military drill seeking to promote military collaboration and enhance the ability to execute joint operations in a partially urban setting, is set to be held from February 25 to March 9.
The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), On February 25, took to X to issue an official statement which read " DharmaGuardian_2024 The Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian between #India & #Japan commenced today, with the opening ceremony at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in joint tactical-level operations in semi-urban environments under the United Nations mandate."
Notably, the annual 'Dharma Guardian' exercise takes place in India and Japan on a rotational basis. Each side involves 40 personnel, with the Japanese contingent comprising troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment and the Indian Army contingent represented by the Rajputana Rifles battalion.