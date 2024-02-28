Sunil Bharti Mittal Becomes First Indian To Be Conferred Honorary Knighthood By King Charles III

LONDON: Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, achieved a new milestone in his long and illustrious career by getting bestowed with the Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), by King Charles III.

The billionaire businessman and philanthrophist scripted history by becoming the first Indian citizen to be conferred with this honour for advancing India-UK business relations.

"I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration," Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

"I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination," he added.