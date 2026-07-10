India Launches High Seas Fishing Scheme to Boost Sustainable Marine Harvest

BHUBANESWAR: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday launched the national programme for issuance of Letters of Authorisation (LoAs) for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas.

He presented LoAs for high seas fishing to ten Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FPPOs) and fishermen from across the country. On the occasion, he also launched the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission Document.

In his address at the event, the Vice President said that while fishing activities have traditionally remained close to the shore, the new framework would enable Indian fishermen to confidently venture into deep waters for the sustainable harvesting of high-value species such as tuna.

"The initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's maritime journey by enabling Indian fishermen to sustainably harness the vast potential of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the high seas," he said.

India possesses over 11,000 kilometres of coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone of nearly 24 lakh square kilometres, with immense marine wealth that remains largely untapped, he noted.

Highlighting the rapid growth of India's fisheries sector, the Vice President said that India is today the world's second-largest fish-producing country, contributing around eight per cent to global fish production. He noted that the sector supports the livelihoods of nearly three crore fishermen and fish farmers and that seafood exports crossed Rs 73,000 crore during the last financial year. He expressed confidence that the High Seas initiative would further strengthen India's export potential and generate employment in harvesting, processing, cold chain, transportation, packaging, logistics and export services.

The Vice President further stated that the new framework gives priority to fisheries cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations, and Indian fishermen for the issuance of Letters of Authorisation. He described the initiative as a significant step towards empowering coastal communities and emphasised that collective efforts can bring about transformational change in the fisheries sector.

Urging young people to view fisheries as a modern profession driven by science, technology, innovation and global opportunities, he called upon institutions to continue supporting fishing communities with knowledge, technology and finance to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (IANS)

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