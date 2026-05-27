Centre approves fish marketing centre with cold chain facilities in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying held the 'Regional Review Meeting: North Eastern Region 2026' in Aizawl, Mizoram, where the government launched key fisheries and dairy initiatives aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and boosting production in the region.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in the presence of Minister of State George Kurian.

During the event, the Union Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth around Rs 32.15 crore under PMMSY and FIDF, aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector in the North Eastern Region. Fisheries KCC cards and awards were also distributed to beneficiaries, including fisheries startups and cooperatives.

The Baseline Village Level Survey for expanding Multipurpose Dairy Cooperative Societies (MDCS) was also launched to strengthen dairy cooperatives and enhance rural livelihood opportunities across the North East.

Alongside this, the booklet titled "Good Husbandry Practices in Pig Farming" and an African Swine Fever (ASF) Awareness Film were launched to promote scientific pig farming, disease prevention, improved productivity, and awareness against ASF.

Calling for coordinated efforts, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "We must work in a coordinated manner to unlock the fisheries potential of the Northeastern Region." He highlighted ornamental fisheries as an emerging export opportunity.

He further stressed value chain development and modernisation, stating the need to strengthen fisheries through aquaparks, cluster development and modern technologies such as biofloc systems. (ANI)

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