NEW DELHI: India is advancing AI-driven healthcare solutions for early detection and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with AI-powered oral cancer screening tools already deployed across nine states.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava attended the event on 'AI Leadership for India in the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Care' at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, where she reviewed the progress and roadmap of the Translational AI for Networked Universal Healthcare (TANUH) AI Centre of Excellence in Healthcare, including its roll-outs for rapid evidence generation. (ANI)