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DIBRUGARH: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, hosted a three-day workshop from November 18 to November 20, 2026, on “Advancing Artificial Intelligence in Public Health and Healthcare Research: Strengthening Digital Health, Equity, and Inclusivity in North East Region of India.”

The programme was supported by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The workshop aimed to equip faculty, researchers, and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and practical skills to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public health, healthcare delivery, and research.

Sessions explored AI applications in medical education, disease surveillance, research methodology, digital health, qualitative and mixed-methods research, data analysis, meta-analysis, health technology assessment, and ethical considerations in AI.

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