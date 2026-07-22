India lodges strong protest with Russia over cargo ship attack that killed four Indians

India on Tuesday summoned the Russian Charge d’Affaires, Vladimir Ladanov, to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which claimed the lives of four Indians. The official was told to convey India’s “strong concerns” to the Russian authorities about the targeting of commercial shipping, which resulted in loss of civilian lives, according to the statement released by the MEA. “Today, the Russian Charge d’Affaires, Mr Vladimir Ladanov, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry conveyed India’s grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasising that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce,” the MEA said in a statement. “The Russian Chargé d’Affaires was requested to convey India’s strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided,” it added. (IANS)

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