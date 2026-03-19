India looking to join one of two European consortia developing 6th-gen fighter jets

NEW DELHI: At a time when India is looking to strengthen its Air Force, the Defence Ministry has informed the Standing Committee on Defence that it is looking to join one of the two European global consortia working on developing sixth-generation fighter aircraft.

The Committee said one of the consortiums has the UK, Italy and Japan, while the other one comprises Germany and France.

"The Committee have been informed that two consortia are working on the sixth-generation aircraft. One is a consortium of the UK, Italy, and Japan and the other is a consortium of France and Germany and both are developing aircraft," the Committee said in its report tabled in Lok Sabha today.

"The Committee have also been informed that the Air Force will try to join forces with one of the consortia and begin considering a sixth-generation fighter right away with a view to ensuring that they do not lag behind in achieving the target for advanced aircraft," India has been showing keen interest in the global sixth-generation fighter jet development efforts in recent times.

Recently, the Chinese Air Force also released visuals of its sixth-generation fighter jets, which are under development. The Chinese have also fully developed fifth-generation fighters, which they would also be sharing with Pakistan in the near future. (ANI)

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