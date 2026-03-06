Two IAF pilots killed as Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashes in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Guwahati/New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots lost their lives after a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district during a training mission on Thursday night.
The deceased pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.
Taking to the miro-blogging site X, the IAF confirmed the fatalities and expressed condolences to their families.
“All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”
As per reports, the aircraft had taken off from the Jorhat Air Force Station for a routine training sortie when contact with the jet was lost at around 7:42 pm. The fighter aircraft later crashed in a remote hilly area of Karbi Anglong, roughly 60 kilometres from the airbase.
Residents of nearby villages reported hearing a loud explosion from the hills shortly after the aircraft went missing. Some locals also said they saw flames and a large fireball rising from the crash site.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident, calling it a tragic loss for the nation.
In a message on social media X, he said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of the two pilots.
“Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude,” Singh said, adding that the country stands with their families in this difficult time.
The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI is a twin-engine, two-seat multirole fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is among the most advanced and widely used combat aircraft in the IAF fleet.
The aircraft is currently manufactured in India under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The fighter jet was first inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1997 and remains a key component of the country’s air combat capability.