India marks World Hepatitis Day 2026, eight years of NVHCP and push for Hepatitis-Mukt Bharat

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday observed World Hepatitis Day 2026 under the global theme "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down", marking eight years of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), an official press release said. Launched on World Hepatitis Day in 2018 under the National Health Mission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the programme reflects India's commitment to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 3.3. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, delivered the keynote address, reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to a Hepatitis-Mukt Bharat, and called for intensified efforts by the Government, States and all stakeholders to achieve the goal. Delivering the keynote address, Anupriya Patel stated that "India is marking eight years of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, during which substantial progress has been made in prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up." She noted that "India is among the few countries providing free-of-cost treatment for Hepatitis C and management of Hepatitis B, while continuing to improve access and affordability of services." (ANI)

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