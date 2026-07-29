Assam Districts Mark World Hepatitis Day with Rallies, Week-Long Awareness Drives

CORRESPONDENTS

DIBRUGARH: World Hepatitis Day was observed on Tuesday in Dibrugarh district along with the rest of the world. Based on this year's global theme 'Hepatitis: Let's break it down,' a week-long programme has been planned in the district with the objective of raising public awareness on the burden of viral hepatitis and promoting its prevention, early diagnosis, and access to free treatment facilities. On this occasion, a district-level inaugural meeting was held at Dibrugarh State Dispensary. In connection with the day, the Dibrugarh District Health Department has organised a comprehensive awareness and service campaign from July 28 to August 3.

GOLAGHAT: The District Health Society, Golaghat, observed World Hepatitis Day by organising an awareness rally on Tuesday with the objective of sensitising the public about the prevention, early detection and treatment of viral hepatitis -A, B, C, D, and E. The rally was flagged off from the office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Golaghat, by Dr Ranjit Hazarika, District Nodal Officer (DNO), National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP).

ORANG: World Hepatitis Day was observed at the Udalguri Sub-Health Centre on Tuesday with an awareness meeting and a rally organised by the district Health Department. The programme aimed to create awareness among the public about hepatitis, its prevention, early detection, and the importance of timely treatment. The awareness rally was flagged off by Udalguri's in-charge Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Mukhtar Hussain, in the presence of in-charge District Immunisation Officer Dr Ajanta Bordoloi, District Surveillance Officer Dr Dhruvajyoti Pathak, and National Health Mission District Programme Manager Nomal Sing Borgoyari.

Also Read: World Hepatitis Day Observed in Kamrup Metro, Assam