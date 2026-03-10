India moving towards an innovation-driven economy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon academic institutions to transform their campuses into hubs of industry collaboration and research-driven learning to provide students with essential real-world exposure.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar in the virtual mode, PM Modi discussed the integration between education, employment, and enterprise, highlighting the promotion of the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector.

Asserting that India is moving towards an innovation-driven economy, Prime Minister said "I would urge you that in this webinar, there must be a brainstorm on developing your campuses as centres of industry collaboration and research-driven learning".

He further highlighted the importance of synergy between institutions, industry, and academia to accelerate national progress expressing confidence that these discussions would provide a solid roadmap for the future and solidify the foundation of a Developed India.

"With such efforts, the foundation of a Developed India will be further strengthened," said PM Modi. Prime Minister lauded the evolving mindset of India's youth as the nation's greatest strength and called for an education system that matches this spirit.

He highlighted that continuous efforts are being made to link education with employment and enterprise.

Prime Minister emphasised that the New Education Policy provides the foundation for a curriculum that must stay aligned with market demands and the real-world economy, specifically in fields like AI, automation, and the digital economy. (IANS)

