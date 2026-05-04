India, Myanmar discuss strengthening naval cooperation, defence partnership

NAYPYIDAW: Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, met senior Myanmar Navy officials during his ongoing four-day visit to Myanmar, focusing on strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and defence ties. He held discussions with Aung Aung Naing, Commander of the Central Naval Command, and Khun Aung Kyaw, Commander of the Naval Training Command.

According to the Indian Navy, the talks covered a wide range of issues including enhancing navy-to-navy cooperation, boosting operational engagements, maritime security, and reinforcing the existing defence partnership. Both sides also explored ways to expand training collaboration, interoperability, and future avenues of cooperation, underlining their shared commitment to a stable and secure maritime environment.

During his visit to Yangon, Admiral Tripathi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Central Naval Command Headquarters. He also visited the Naval Training Command, where he reviewed Myanmar Navy’s training infrastructure and ongoing joint initiatives, including the effectiveness of Mobile Training Teams.

As part of India’s assistance, the Indian Navy chief handed over key assets such as a Containerised Small Arms Simulator and a Rigid Inflatable Boat to support Myanmar’s maritime security capabilities in the Bay of Bengal region. These initiatives align with India’s broader vision of regional cooperation and capacity building.

The visit also provides an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral engagements such as coordinated patrols, naval exercises, training exchanges, and hydrographic cooperation. Myanmar has actively participated in several Indian Navy-led multilateral events, reflecting growing defence ties.

Admiral Tripathi is also scheduled to pay tribute at the Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes’ Memorial. The visit reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar relationship, rooted in mutual trust and a shared commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. (IANS)

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