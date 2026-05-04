India sets Guinness record with largest national flag unfurled underwater

New Delhi: India has achieved a unique milestone beneath the sea, with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands securing a place in the Guinness World Records for unfurling the largest Indian national flag underwater. The record was set at Radhanagar Beach, where a team of 223 divers, including personnel from the Navy, police and other agencies, carried out the operation.

The achievement is being seen as a display of precision, courage and national pride.

Reacting to the milestone, the Bharatiya Janata Party said the country is "redefining milestones" with the record-setting feat.

"India isn't just achieving milestones; it is redefining them. In a stunning, first-of-its-kind feat, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have secured a place in the Guinness World Records by unfurling the largest Indian national flag underwater. A powerful display of precision, courage, and national pride beneath the waves. This is more than just a record. It is a reflection of a nation that is constantly pushing its limits.

"Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, India continues to achieve what once seemed impossible, setting benchmarks that capture the world's attention," the party posted on X.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also reacted, saying, "The largest tricolour unfurled its splendour in the depths of the sea in the Andaman, setting a world record."

Delhi leader Parvesh Sahib Singh called it a moment of pride.

"Hoisting the largest Indian national flag in the depths of the sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and getting it registered in Guinness World Records is a moment of pride for every citizen of the country. This is an outstanding example of courage, discipline, and dedication, which reflects the capability of our soldiers and youth," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Kokrajhar admin calls for respectful use of national flag