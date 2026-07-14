India observes day of national mourning for Qatar’s former Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

NEW DELHI: The national flag atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other buildings in Delhi flew at half-mast as India observed one day of national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Qatar's former Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, following his death.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared pictures of buildings on X that showed the national flag flying at half-mast.

India has declared one day of national mourning following the demise of Sheikh Hamad, who passed away at the age of 74 years, on Sunday.

"The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, 13 July 2026, as a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the MEA said on Sunday. Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government, according to the MEA statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Hamad, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a "true friend".

He offered his condolences to Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar.

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X. (IANS)

Also read: India Declares National Mourning on July 13 for Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani