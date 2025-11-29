India on high alert as Imran Khan rumours push Pakistan towards chaos

NEW DELHI: Indian intelligence agencies have placed security forces on a very high state of alert as tensions escalate in Pakistan amid persistent rumours about the death of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The situation has triggered massive mobilisations outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan is imprisoned. Thousands of PTI supporters have gathered, demanding direct access to their leader. The Pakistan Army has denied permission for any such meeting while dismissing reports of Khan's death.

According to Intelligence Bureau officials, rumours about Khan's death began circulating three days ago, sparking a rapid build-up of supporters. Officials warn that unless the Army provides convincing proof of Khan's status, Pakistan could spiral into widespread violence. They believe that the current tensions could soon exceed the capacity of Pakistani security forces, potentially pushing the country towards a civil-war-like scenario. Imran Khan's popularity and the opaque manner in which the Army has handled his case have intensified public anxiety.

India's concern is the potential spillover of instability, which poses a serious national security challenge. Intelligence inputs suggest that the ISI is preparing a series of major attacks in India as a diversionary tactic. Officials indicate that the ISI is aiming for a large-scale strike on the magnitude of the 26/11 Mumbai attack or the Pulwama bombing to redirect domestic attention away from the growing unrest over Khan.

The political establishment in Pakistan, particularly under Field Marshal Asim Munir, is facing historic lows in public confidence. Many Pakistanis remain angry about the Army's alleged role in removing Khan through an engineered coup and replacing him with a "dummy" government under Shehbaz Sharif. The unexpected surge of rumours about Khan's death has further weakened the Army's grip, leaving it desperate to buy time.

Indian intelligence has also detected heightened ISI-linked activity originating from Bangladesh. Several collaborative modules involving Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi-Islami (HuJI) have reportedly been set up with the intent of staging attacks in India. Officials say Pakistan is considering sending Hafiz Saeed to Bangladesh to motivate these operatives, as he has historically delivered pep talks before major terrorist strikes, including prior to the 26/11 attacks. (IANS)

