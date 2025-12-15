India poised for big energy leap with Green Hydrogen: Minister Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that India's "next big energy leap is here" with 900 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) of Green Hydrogen being planned by 2030 to prepare the country's way for cleaner industries, low-carbon supply chains and new-age jobs, for the future.

In a post on X, the minister termed this as "a bold step towards a greener economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership".

India's oil sector Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and upstream giant ONGC, are actively developing a significant portion of the nation's green hydrogen capacity to achieve this target as part of the larger National Green Hydrogen Mission. The aim is to cut fossil fuel reliance, reduce imports, and become a clean energy leader, supported by incentive schemes and domestic manufacturing.

This initiative complements the broader National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) total production by 2030 and incentivises electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production. (IANS)

Also Read: India among world’s top 5 oil refining countries: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri