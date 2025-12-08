Kashmiri Saffron shines in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gift set for Vladimir Putin

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a carefully curate selection of gifts to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the latter's two-day visit to India for bilateral summit.

These gifts represented India's rich heritage, artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural richness, further strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The wide array of gifts included Kashmiri saffron, Maharashtra handicraft, Assam tea, handcrafted marble chess, among others, besides the Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Kashmir saffron, locally known as 'Zafran' is cultivated in Jammu and Kashmir and is known for its colour, aroma, and flavour and also for its numerous health benefits.

As PM Modi gifted the Kashmiri saffron to the Russian President, this made the Valley residents feel proud of the locally grown spices, known for cultural and culinary significance, the world over. Burhan Din of Kashmir expressing happiness over the development, told IANS that it was a matter of pride that the Prime Minister gifted Kashmiri saffron to Putin.

"PM Modi has a special affection for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He could have gifted any precious item to Putin, but he chose saffron -- the identity of Kashmir. This is a matter of honour for us. I appeal to farmers to increase saffron production, as it has now reached the world's top leaders," he said.

Social activist Syed Akhtar Hussain said that every item in Kashmir is precious, and saffron is a symbol of that preciousness. He said that PM Modi has further promoted Kashmiri saffron on the world stage. (IANS)

Also Read: Jaishankar ‘disagrees’ on Vladimir Putin visit impacting India-US trade deal