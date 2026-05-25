India, Russia advance military cooperation at high-level Army-to-Army talks

India and Russia held discussions on further deepening their military partnership during the 5th Sub Working Group (Land) meeting. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Army said that the meeting took place under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) on Military & Military Technical Cooperation, marking another significant milestone in strengthening defence ties between the Indian Army and the Russian Land Forces. The post added, “Both sides held productive deliberations aimed at enhancing mutual learning, operational synergy and bilateral military capabilities, further reinforcing the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership.” As per the ADGPI, the delegation also visited the Shatrujeet Brigade to explore additional avenues of defence cooperation. As India and Russia continue to intensify the footprint of their “privileged strategic partnership,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to India in May, revealed that Moscow and New Delhi have engaged in “detailed discussions” spanning the high-stakes sectors of defence manufacturing, space exploration, and fertiliser cooperation. Addressing a press conference in the capital following the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Lavrov underscored the depth of the diplomatic engagement, noting that he held an extended dialogue with PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. (ANI)

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