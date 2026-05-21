‘India playing huge role’ in ending Russia-Ukraine war, says Estonia’s FM Margus Tsahkna

Tallinn: Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Wednesday said India is playing a “huge role” in efforts to restore peace in Europe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and expressed hope that New Delhi could put greater pressure on Moscow to help end the conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Tsahkna said Estonia wants peace in Europe but believes Russia has shown no signs of changing its objectives in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. He said India’s diplomatic influence could prove crucial in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his course.

“We want to have peace in Europe, but Russia is not ready to change its goals. India is playing a huge role, and if India puts more pressure on Russia, we hope Putin will change course and we will finally find peace in Europe,” he said.

Tsahkna also highlighted growing ties between Estonia and India, especially in digital cooperation, innovation, and startups. Calling Estonia one of the world’s most digitalised nations, he described India as a key partner despite the vast difference in population size.

“Scales are different. Estonia has 1.3 million people and India has 1.4 billion, but in digital operations, scale is not important,” he noted. (ANI)

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