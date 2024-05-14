India Sends Second Round of Aid to Flood-Hit Kenya

GUWAHATI: India has once more offered assistance to Kenya after severe floods caused widespread damage in the East African nation. On Tuesday, India sent a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Kenya, including relief and medical supplies to help those affected by the floods.

The aid package, which consisted of 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, and other essential equipment, was flown to Kenya from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad using an Indian Air Force aircraft.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar announced the details of the aid shipment, highlighting India's commitment to its longstanding partnership with Kenya and its role as a global friend.