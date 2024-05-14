India Sends Second Round of Aid to Flood-Hit Kenya

GUWAHATI: India has once more offered assistance to Kenya after severe floods caused widespread damage in the East African nation. On Tuesday, India sent a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Kenya, including relief and medical supplies to help those affected by the floods.
The aid package, which consisted of 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, and other essential equipment, was flown to Kenya from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad using an Indian Air Force aircraft.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar announced the details of the aid shipment, highlighting India's commitment to its longstanding partnership with Kenya and its role as a global friend.
Following its role as the primary responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India continued its support for Kenya by providing additional assistance on May 10. This included delivering food, relief items, and medicine supplies.
The Indian High Commission in Kenya shared this update, underscoring India's solidarity with Kenya during these difficult times.
Taking to X, they wrote, “STANDING IN SOLIDARITY WITH KENYA Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, as the first responder in IOR, has handed over food, relief & medicine supplies for flood victims to the Government of #Kenya.”
Heavy rains in Kenya have caused severe flooding, leading to a critical humanitarian crisis. The floods have caused over 200 deaths, displaced thousands of people, and destroyed nearly 2,000 schools. Due to the situation, authorities have closed all remaining schools until further notice.
Since March, continuous heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage throughout Kenya, marking one of the country's most catastrophic weather events in recent memory. To compound the issue, Cyclone Hidaya is projected to hit Kenya and neighboring Tanzania, which could worsen the already dire flooding situation.
The floods have caused significant loss of life and damage, highlighting the urgent need for international help to support the affected communities.
India's quick response in providing aid demonstrates its dedication to global solidarity and cooperation during crises, strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and Kenya as they deal with these difficult circumstances.
