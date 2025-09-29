India should not be vulnerable to other people’s whims: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that India must be agile and alert to the plethora of changes taking place in the world.

Tharoor, while talking to reporters, said that India must keep as many options for itself as possible.

"The world is in flux. There are a lot of changes happening. I've been increasingly talking about not just a world order, but a world disorder that we are confronted with. In these circumstances, we must be agile and nimble. I think we have to be very alert to changes in currents, and keep as many options as possible," he said.

Tharoor added that India must take care that others' whims and fancies don't adversely affect the economy.

"I am a strong believer in this concept of multi-alignment that we must make sure that our doors are open to everybody so that we don't have such vulnerability to any one country, whether that's America, whether that's China, or anybody else. We should not be so vulnerable that we become victims of other people's whims and fancies and decisions. So we must have the capacity, the courage, the strength to be truly able to stand on our own feet, whether one door is slammed in our face from one side or another, or a window is open on the other side," he said.

Tharoor's comments come as earlier in the day, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday in an interview with News Nation said that India needs to 'react correctly' to the US. Lutnick said that India must open its markets and take actions that would not 'harm' the US.

"We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It's got an issue. India, these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," he said.

He then said that the issues would be sorted, but India must 'play ball' with the US.

"Those, I think, will be sorted out, but they take time. And these countries have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You've got to play ball with the president of the United States. So those are still coming. A bunch of countries left but the big ones maybe the big ones you know India we'll sort it out over time," he said in the News Nation interview. (ANI)

