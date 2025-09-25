Shashi Tharoor On India-Pakistan Match: Don’t Mix Politics With Sports

Guwahati: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that sports should Be Kept Separate from political and military matters.
He was addressing the incident where Indian cricketers declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts following their recent encounter in the T20 Asia Cup.
During an interview with ANI, Tharoor remarked that if India held firm objections against Pakistan, the fixture should have been avoided altogether. “If we had serious concerns, we shouldn’t have participated,” he noted. However, he continued, “If we do compete, it must be in the true spirit of the sport, which includes customary handshakes.”
Tharoor also referred to the 1999 World Cup held during the Kargil conflict, when Indian forces were engaged in combat while the national cricket team faced Pakistan.
“Even in those circumstances, handshakes took place, because the ethos of sport stands apart from conflicts between nations and their militaries,” he said.
He went on to criticize both sides for showing a lack of grace. “If Pakistan responded by returning the insult, it reflects poor sportsmanship from both camps,” Tharoor added.
Following the Asia Cup game, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube exited the field without greeting the Pakistani players.
Yadav later dedicated the victory to India’s armed forces and conveyed support for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
This was the first face-off between India and Pakistan since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam and the Indian military’s counter-strike named ‘Operation Sindoor.’
Despite the surrounding controversy, India emerged victorious in both their group-stage matches, defeating the UAE by nine wickets and Pakistan by seven.