Shashi Tharoor On India-Pakistan Match: Don’t Mix Politics With Sports

Guwahati: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that sports should Be Kept Separate from political and military matters.

He was addressing the incident where Indian cricketers declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts following their recent encounter in the T20 Asia Cup.

During an interview with ANI, Tharoor remarked that if India held firm objections against Pakistan, the fixture should have been avoided altogether. “If we had serious concerns, we shouldn’t have participated,” he noted. However, he continued, “If we do compete, it must be in the true spirit of the sport, which includes customary handshakes.”