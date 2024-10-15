India Signs Rs. 32,000-Crore Deal With US For 31 Predator Drones

NEW DELHI: India has signed a historic deal with the US for the procurement of 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) produced by American defence manufacturer General Atomics.
The two countries finalized the major defence deal worth a whopping Rs 32,000 crore for the acquisition of 31 predator drones possessing cutting-edge technology.
The bilateral deal also includes the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India.
These high-tech drones, considered to be one of the best UAV's in the world, will significantly boost the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the project last week. The Indian Navy will get 15 predator drones while the remaining will be distributed equally between the Air Force and the Army.
India is likely to deploy the drones at four possible locations, including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
ALSO READ: Mumbai: Bomb Scare On Air India, IndiGo Flights; Inspection Underway
ALSO WATCH: