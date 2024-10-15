India Signs Rs. 32,000-Crore Deal With US For 31 Predator Drones

NEW DELHI: India has signed a historic deal with the US for the procurement of 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) produced by American defence manufacturer General Atomics.

The two countries finalized the major defence deal worth a whopping Rs 32,000 crore for the acquisition of 31 predator drones possessing cutting-edge technology.

The bilateral deal also includes the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India.

These high-tech drones, considered to be one of the best UAV's in the world, will significantly boost the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.