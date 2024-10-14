Mumbai: Bomb Scare On Air India, IndiGo Flights; Inspection Underway

MUMBAI: Three separate flights departing from Mumbai on Monday received bomb threats, prompting swift security responses and precautionary measures.

The first incident involved an Air India flight AI 119 travelling from Mumbai to New York. The aircraft had to be diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat.

Upon landing in Delhi, all passengers were safely de-boarded and moved to the airport terminal, said an airline spokesperson.

The guests will be shifted to hotels post completion of security checks and the flight to New York has been rescheduled to October 15.