India, Singapore agree to bolster trade & investment ties: Piyush Goyal meets Singapore Leaders

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday held a discussion with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on strengthening trade and investment linkages, enhancing cooperation in innovation and digital connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in sustainable development between India and Singapore, according to an official statement. “Delighted to call on H.E. @LawrenceWongST, Prime Minister of Singapore. Discussions reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership, building on the strong momentum and vast potential for future growth,” Goyal said in a post on X.

On his part, Wong posted: “Strengthening Ties with India. Met India’s Commerce & Industry Minister @PiyushGoyal. We had a good discussion on deepening our economic partnership from industrial park development to emerging tech like AI”.

Goyal also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

“Had a fruitful bilateral meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Trade & Industry, Singapore. There are immense avenues for our nations to collaborate across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, skilling, infrastructure, and digital connectivity, among others. Look forward to building on these opportunities, strengthening investment ties, and further deepening the India-Singapore partnership,” Goyal said in another post on X. In Goyal’s bilateral meeting with Gan, the issue of further deepening industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries was discussed in detail. The Indian minister is on a three-day official visit to Singapore to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries. In Goyal’s bilateral meeting with Gan, the issue of further deepening industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries was discussed in detail. (IANS)

