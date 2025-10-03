Fans Petition Google to Rename Singapore Island in Honour of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Grief-stricken fans of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg have launched an emotional appeal to Google Maps, urging the platform to rename the Singapore location where he swam for the final time as “Zubeen Garg Island.”

The celebrated artist, who was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, tragically drowned near St John’s Island on 19 September, sending shockwaves across the North East and beyond.

Supporters believe renaming the spot would serve as a lasting tribute to Garg’s unparalleled contribution to music and culture, ensuring his memory lives on in a place now etched with both sorrow and reverence.

Social media has since been flooded with appeals under the banner of “Zubeen Garg Island,” with admirers calling it a symbolic gesture to immortalise the singer who gave voice to a generation.