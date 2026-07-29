India slams Pakistan’s ‘desperate and phoney’ attempts to claim pluralistic cultural legacy

New Delhi: India on Tuesday slammed the attempts being made by Pakistan to invoke the Indus Valley Civilisation, making it clear that a country promoting cross-border terrorism and religious fundamentalism cannot make any claim to any pluralistic cultural legacy.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted Pakistan's "abysmal track record" on the protection of minorities and their cultural rights.

When asked about several voices in Pakistan that have emerged on "shared legacy", Jaiswal said, "A country which has been promoting cross-border terrorism, which has been promoting religious fundamentalism and violence for decades, cannot have any claim to any pluralistic cultural legacy. Their abysmal track record on the protection of minorities and their cultural rights make such desperate attempts look even more phoney."

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar had said recently that the identification of people of Pakistan is based on the banks and tributaries of the River Indus.

India on Tuesday also slammed Pakistan for conducting the "so-called" assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), terming it as a "cosmetic electoral exercise" which is nothing but an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region. (IANS)

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