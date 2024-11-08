India Strengthens Anti-Terror Laws, Targets Funding and Cyber Threats

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the government plans to introduce a national policy and strategy to tackle terrorism, those involved, and the networks that support them.

Speaking at an anti-terrorism conference, Shah pointed out that although law and order falls under state jurisdiction and states have specific limits and boundaries, terrorism does not adhere to these. Therefore, he stressed that central and state security agencies must closely cooperate, develop joint strategies, and share intelligence to effectively combat terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has proposed a model framework for anti-terrorism squads (ATS) and special task forces (STF) for states and Union territories. If states adopt this framework, it would create a unified approach to combat terrorism.

At a conference with state police chiefs and top security officials, Shah emphasized the need for teamwork to fight terrorism and its networks. He mentioned that a new national counter-terrorism policy will soon be introduced, with all agencies playing a crucial role.

This policy aims to boost coordination between state and central agencies. For the model ATS and STF, standard procedures have been shared with states, which can adjust them as needed. Shah added that to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, all security challenges must be addressed collectively, without reducing states' rights.

The home minister stated that the Modi government is dedicated to eliminating terrorism in the country and is advancing with a comprehensive strategy. He emphasized the importance of equipping young officers and using technology effectively in the fight against terrorism.

He noted that since Narendra Modi assumed office as prime minister in 2014, the nation has been progressing with a robust anti-terrorism strategy and reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. He further remarked that Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism has gained global recognition, highlighting the government’s resolve to remove this threat.

The home minister also urged senior state police representatives at the conference, most of whom were DGP-rank officers, to apply the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as needed. He advised police chiefs to foster cooperation down to the police station level and build a strong, unified system against terrorism.

The minister highlighted the importance of giving legal support to institutions that fight terrorism. He explained that changes to the NIA Act have expanded the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) authority, allowing it to investigate terrorism cases internationally. Additionally, amendments to the UAPA now grant authorities the ability to seize property and label both organizations and individuals as terrorists.

Shah mentioned that a comprehensive 25-point plan has been created to cut off terrorism funding, covering issues like Jihadi terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism. The Multi Agency Centre (MAC), a system for intelligence gathering, has also broadened its focus to include cyber security, narco-terrorism, and newly identified radical hotspots. These measures have helped prevent many potential crimes.

The ongoing two-day anti-terror conference, which started on Thursday, is aimed at improving coordination among agencies to strengthen India's security defenses.