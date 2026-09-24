India strongly rebukes ‘so-called’ OIC’s Kashmir statement, calls bloc to stop peddling Pak’s propaganda

NEW DELHI: India has categorically nullified the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) authority to comment on matters internal to the country following references to it in the Joint Communiqué issued by the "so-called" OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a sharply worded response, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly rebuked both the 57-member bloc and Islamabad, stating that the continuous endorsement of "politically motivated propaganda" severely undermines the credibility of the organisation.

"India categorically rejects the unwarranted and factually incorrect references to India in the Joint Communiqué of the so-called OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Reiterating New Delhi’s long-standing position on sovereign territorial integrity, the official stressed, "The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India. The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India, and no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality."

The Ministry warned that by echoing such positions, the bloc risks eroding its standing on the world stage, noting that the "repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC."

Turning its focus directly to Islamabad’s role in driving the resolutions within the bloc, New Delhi urged the OIC to refrain from letting its platform be utilised for anti-India campaigns and instead address the root cause of instability in the region—cross-border terrorism.

"Instead of offering a platform to Pakistan to peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda, OIC will be better advised to counsel Pakistan, which has a well-documented record of supporting and sponsoring terrorism, to look inwards and address the continuing threat of terrorism emanating from territories under its control," the MEA stated. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘In touch with Indian nationals in Venezuela, Colombia for assistance’