Dibrugarh Law Student Selected for BRICS Youth Thematic Session 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a moment of pride for Assam and the Northeast, Kunal Agarwal, a law student and social worker from Dibrugarh, has been selected among 14 MY Bharat–National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from across the country to participate in the prestigious BRICS Youth Thematic Session 2026.

The selection assumes special significance as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026 and is set to host the BRICS Summit along with a series of youth engagement programmes. Under India’s leadership, the BRICS Youth Track 2026 has been launched with the theme, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,’ aimed at strengthening youth collaboration among BRICS member nations.

Agarwal, who has been actively engaged in social service and youth development initiatives through NSS and MY Bharat, was nominated through the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati. His selection is being hailed as a significant achievement for Dibrugarh University, Assam, and the entire Northeastern region.

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