NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi stresses turning India’s youth into development dividend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi today, where he highlighted the strength of India’s youth, which constitutes its greatest asset, with nearly 70 crore Indians under the age of 25. Calling this a demographic dividend, PM Modi urged states to focus on transforming it into a development dividend through education, skilling and capacity-building initiatives that prepare young people for future opportunities and challenges.

The 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, with the theme ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047’. It was attended by Chief Ministers, Lt. Governors and Administrators representing 28 states and 5 UTs. This was the first time that Chief Ministers of all 28 states participated in the NITI Aayog meeting.

PM Modi noted that at a time when many major economies are facing uncertainty and economic challenges, India’s growth story continues to inspire the world. He emphasised the need to further strengthen the nation’s resolve towards self-reliance and highlighted the importance of adopting and implementing global best practices, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Underlining the value of cooperative federalism, the Prime Minister stated that the Centre and the states must work together to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat. He stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat should become the collective resolve of every state, district, block and village.

Referring to India’s recently concluded trade agreements with several countries, the Prime Minister encouraged states to create opportunities for youth and MSMEs and to equip stakeholders to effectively leverage the benefits arising from these agreements. He also urged states to actively attract investments from partner countries.

Emphasising women-led development, PM Modi called upon states to work towards increasing the number of Lakhpati Didis from 3 crore to 6 crore and stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for Nari Shakti.

PM Modi urged states to focus on One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives and develop export-orientated strategies around it. He also identified defence manufacturing as an emerging sector where India is establishing a distinct identity and encouraged states to formulate policies to leverage the opportunities arising from its growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address emerging social challenges such as drug abuse and cyber fraud through preventive measures, awareness campaigns and effective governance.

PM Modi also drew attention to concerns arising from El Niño conditions and appealed to states to promote water conservation and encourage natural and organic farming practices, giving the example of the purchase of 11 lakh tonnes of organic manure by farmers, reflecting their confidence in sustainable agriculture.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, transparency, and infrastructure for attracting investment, he urged states to focus on branding, ease of doing business, and emerging opportunities in sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence. He emphasized that AI should be viewed as an opportunity and called for greater efforts to equip people with the skills required for the future economy.

The Chief Ministers/Lt. Governors/Administrators congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 years in his office. They also expressed solidarity with the Centre to withstand the global geopolitical crisis and to strengthen India’s resilience with respect to energy requirements and sustain its growth trajectory.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to all the CMs, LGs and Administrators for participating in the meeting and expressed confidence that together, through cooperation, innovation, and a shared commitment to development, India can accelerate its journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. (PIB)

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