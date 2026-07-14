India tops International Physics Olympiad 2026 with five Gold medals, shares World No. 1 rank

NEW DELHI: India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with all five members of its team winning Gold medals and the country jointly securing the World No. 1 rank.

India shared the top spot with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan at the competition, which saw the participation of 381 students from 87 countries.

The Indian Gold medal winners are Kanishk Jain (Pune, Maharashtra), Riddhesh Anant Bendale (Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Rishit Garg (Dwarka, New Delhi), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad, Gujarat).

The achievement extends India's strong record at the International Physics Olympiad, with every Indian participant over the last decade securing a medal.

The Indian Olympiad programme is coordinated by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). HBCSE identifies and mentors talented pre-university students through a multi-stage selection process and intensive training programmes.

Congratulating the team, Department of Atomic Energy Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said, "This phenomenal achievement by our young physicists is a matter of immense pride for the nation. Securing five Gold Medals and jointly attaining the World No. 1 rank at the International Physics Olympiad is a testament to the talent, dedication and scientific temperament of our students, as well as the unwavering commitment of the HBCSE-TIFR Olympiad programme."

The Department of Atomic Energy also congratulated team leaders Anwesh Mazumdar of HBCSE-TIFR and Leena Joshi of St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, scientific observers Ananda Dasgupta of IISER Kolkata and Nisha Kelkar of Gogate-Joglekar College, Ratnagiri, along with the HBCSE Physics Olympiad team and mentor pool for preparing the students.

HBCSE Director Arnab Bhattacharya said India's consistent success in international science and mathematics Olympiads reflects decades of sustained mentoring and support from the Department of Atomic Energy, which has helped build a strong ecosystem for nurturing young scientific talent. (ANI)

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