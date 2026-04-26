International Cyber Olympiad 2026 announced for Assam schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all districts across the state to encourage student participation in the upcoming International Cyber Olympiad 2026, an initiative aimed at boosting awareness and skills in computer science and cyber security.

In an official communication, all Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers have been instructed to ensure maximum participation from schools.

The Olympiad, organized by the Olympic Foundation, is open to students from Classes 1 to 10 across government, government-aided, and private schools. It aims to provide a platform for students to demonstrate their proficiency in computer science while promoting safe internet practices and cyber awareness. The competition is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework developed by NCERT.

According to the notification, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases. The first round (school-level) is scheduled between August and December 2026, with schools required to register at least 20 days prior to their chosen exam date. The second round (international level) will be announced later.

The test will be conducted in MCQ format using OMR sheets, with duration of one hour.

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