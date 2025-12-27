India unveils first ‘Organized Crime Network Database’ to track organized criminals, terror links

NEW DELHI: In a decisive boost to India’s fight against organised crime and terror-linked networks, India on Friday launched its first-ever national-level ‘Organized Crime Network Database’ (OCND), a landmark initiative aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates that have repeatedly compromised internal security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the database in the ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2025— a two-day annual event being organized by the country’s anti-terror unit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The database is AI-powered and designed to function as an intelligent analytical tool, enabling investigating officers to retrieve comprehensive information on organized criminals instantly. This database integrates First Information Reports (FIRs), charge sheets, dossiers, and other critical inputs related to organized criminals from across all states, making them accessible to investigating agencies in real time.

The NIA developed the OCND in close collaboration with state police forces and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), an integrated data-sharing platform that serves as a master database for counterterrorism and internal security under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), supporting law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

“Organized crime networks, often operating across state borders and maintaining covert links with terror groups, have long exploited jurisdictional gaps to evade law enforcement. Recognising the gravity of the threat and aligned with the Narendra Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the NIA developed the OCND in close coordination with State police forces and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID),” some NIA officials told ANI.

Officials noted that organized criminals are typically active in multiple states, resulting in fragmented information scattered across jurisdictions. “Complete details of their activities were not available with any single state police force, allowing criminals to exploit loopholes in the system,” an NIA official said.

To address this gap, the official said, the OCND integrates FIRs, charge sheets, dossiers and other critical inputs related to organized criminals from across all states and makes them accessible to investigating agencies in real time. Besides profile information, the database carries voice matching facility and fingerprint data of such organized criminals. (ANI)

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar meets Israeli counterpart Sa’ar, reiterates India’s resolve in combating terrorism