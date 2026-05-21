Melody to ears: India’s toffee exports jump nearly 166 pc since FY14: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India’s toffee exports have witnessed a sharp rise of nearly 166 per cent since 2013-14. Sharing export figures on social media platform X, the minister said exports of toffees, caramels and similar sweets increased from Rs 49.68 crore in FY2013-14 to Rs 132 crore in FY2025-26. “India’s TOFFEE TALE would surely be melody to the ears! Exports have grown nearly 166 per cent since 2013-14,” Goyal wrote in his post, adding that the “sweetness of ‘Made In India’ toffees wows the world”. (IANS)

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