Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils Rs 42,000-crore agricultural schemes

TEZPUR: In a major announcement ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a landmark gift to India’s farming community by launching two ambitious initiatives the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Mission for Self-Reliance through Millets with a total investment of over Rs 42,000 crore in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Launched during a special event held in New Delhi, the schemes aim to accelerate agricultural development and boost farmers’ income, especially in 100 backward and low-yield districts across the country. The initiatives focus on improving irrigation, storage infrastructure, production systems, and access to agricultural credit, paving the way for a stronger and more sustainable rural economy.

In Sonitpur district, the District Agriculture Department organized the live telecast of the national launch at several locations including Dhekiajuli, Thelamara, Chariduar, Naduar, and the Joint Director of Agriculture (North Zone) Office at Mazgaon, Tezpur.

Participating in the programme, MLA Prithviraj Rabha praised the Prime Minister’s visionary steps toward linking Indian farmers with the global market and improving the quality and value of agricultural produce. He also urged farmers to look beyond traditional paddy and vegetable cultivation and to embrace diversified farming practices such as dairy, fishery, fruit cultivation, and floriculture — marking a new “green revolution” in Assam’s agricultural landscape.

Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Jintu Bora, in his address, explained various government schemes aimed at empowering farmers and strengthening the agriculture sector at the grassroots level.

The event was attended by key officials from the Agriculture Department, including District Agriculture Officer Naren Chandra Sarma and Dr. Zakir Hussain, along with over 300 progressive farmers from across the district.

