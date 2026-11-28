NEW DELHI: The strategy adopted by Indian security agencies to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which involves targeting terror outfits both operationally and financially, is now set to be expanded to tackle overseas networks.

Several terror and criminal outfits have suffered major setbacks in India, but their operations continue unabated because of the networks they have established abroad. In a fresh push to disrupt these operations, Indian agencies are now planning to target the financial infrastructure of such networks operating from foreign soil and choke their sources of funding.

The agencies have also put measures in place to identify and track operatives using foreign SIM cards to communicate with their handlers abroad and foot soldiers in India.

An official said that it is hard to deal with operatives working out on foreign soil.

"The best way to hit them is to squeeze their finances. These networks have support groups that handle the finances, and unless this is tackled, the main networks would continue to operate," the official said.

A similar approach was adopted post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While the Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army tackled terror operatives on the ground, agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) hit the separatists by going in for a fund squeeze. (IANS)