‘Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country-from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya-we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station.’

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that India has been a victim of terrorism and has been confronting it for a long time. He noted that police forces of different states made various kinds of efforts, but a lack of coordinated action was clearly visible. Over time, during the tenures of successive governments, gradual efforts were made to overcome these shortcomings.

"Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya - we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station," he said while addressing the two-day inaugural session of the counterterrorism conference in New Delhi.

Following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Latif Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists born in India; this marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism, he said.

"We are building a system in which all police stations across the country will work on a unified strategy to combat terrorism. The hallmark of a successful agency is its ability to apprehend terrorists and put them behind bars before they can carry out a terrorist attack. All state police forces should study this model and implement it," Shah said, adding, "To eliminate terrorism, organized crime, and drug-related problems, it is essential to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India. Since 2019, 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries."

He said that it is essential to dismantle the entire terror financing network; to achieve this, better coordination with agencies responsible for financial investigations is necessary.

"We will not succeed in fighting terrorism unless we have a shared objective and clearly defined accountability at every stage of the process to achieve that objective. We need to strengthen the concept of a proactive offensive approach in our counter-terrorism policy, with a greater emphasis on enhancing structural and operational capabilities. Once a case comes to light, investigation must continue until the entire network is dismantled; ATS has a crucial role to play in this process," the Home Minister said.

By expanding the scope of MAC to include cyber security, narco-terrorism, and emerging radicalisation hotspots, and by establishing a National Memory Bank, we have laid a new foundation for strengthening our preparedness. "Not only have legal powers of NIA been enhanced, but its national presence has also been expanded; approval has been granted for 16 new branch offices and two zonal offices simultaneously. NIA has been empowered to conduct investigations to protect the interests of Indians residing abroad. Dismantling of the PFI network is a significant example of how effective coordinated operations by police forces across India can be. In a single night, police forces from 11 states, along with central agencies, jointly dealt a major blow to the PFI network; this operation is now a case study for the entire world," he said, adding, "The Shahzad Bhatti network has been designated a terrorist organisation under UAPA; more than 40 of its modules have been dismantled across the country, over 100 cases have been registered, and more than 271 arrests have been made. (PIB)

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