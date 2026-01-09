Indian agencies flag fresh push to exfiltrate Kashmiris into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)

NEW DELHI: Indian agencies have noticed a disturbing trend whereby, people from Jammu and Kashmir have been trying to cross over into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Officials say that the trend of people from Jammu and Kashmir crossing over into PoK and Pakistan was rampant in the 1990s.

However, it appears to be back now and this has prompted the agencies to crack down on such elements.

Recently, the Poonch Police attached the property of a Pakistan-based terror handler Rafiq Nai. The police also undertook similar action against one Jamal Lone, also a handler. Both are accused of not just aiding infiltration, but also luring the people of Jammu and Kashmir to move into Pakistan and PoK.

Lone, according to the police, had exfiltrated into PoK and since then has been involved in anti-India activities. Officials say that Pakistan needs more locals from Jammu and Kashmir in PoK and Pakistan and hence is luring such persons.

These persons according to officials will be used for narcotics smuggling. They will also be used to help terrorists from Pakistan infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

The ISI is looking for terror guides so that Pakistani terrorists can be launched into Jammu and Kashmir, the official also noted.

Intelligence agencies note that like the 1990s, there are announcements that are being made at Mosques situated on the other side. Through these announcements, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being lured to cross over. They are promised money and a better livelihood. The scale of the problem is not as big as what it was in the 1990s, officials say. However there is a desperate attempt being made to have more exfiltrations from Jammu and Kashmir, the official also added.

An Intelligence Bureau official noted that many who had crossed over in the past have regretted their decision later on, they realized that the grass is not as green as they would have hoped, on the other side.

Many had even reached out to the Indian agencies so that they could come back. India has facilitated such returns, following which, these persons have been kept in rehabilitation camps before they are pushed into the mainstream. (IANS)

Also Read: India slams Pakistan at UN over human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir