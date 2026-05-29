Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport NEET UG re-exam papers: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Thursday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be deployed to transport question papers for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination on June 21, citing logistical challenges and unpredictable weather conditions in June.

In a firm push to make the examination process completely leak-proof and secure, the government has decided to bring in the IAF for the critical task of ferrying sensitive documents. Pradhan emphasised that the Centre is adopting a comprehensive “whole-of-government” strategy, coordinating closely with the Defence Ministry, Home Ministry, Postal Department, and state governments to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the examination.

“Earlier, the Postal Department played a major role along with the Home Ministry and the states. We will continue this collaborative approach, but now the Indian Air Force will also step in to ensure question papers reach examination centres safely and on time,” Pradhan said. The decision follows a high-level meeting held earlier in the day involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (IANS)

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