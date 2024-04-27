Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft airdrops indigenously built platform successfully

New Delhi: In a joint demonstration of seamless operational collaboration, a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airdropped an indigenously developed heavy platform that can carry a maximum load of over 22 tonnes.

“Combat Capability Enhancement: Strategic Aerial Delivery of BMP from C-17. In a joint demonstration of seamless operational collaboration, a C-17 aircraft of IAF, in conjunction with the Indian Army and ADRDE, flawlessly airdropped an Indian Army BMP rigged over an indigenised platform of ADRDE at a drop zone in the western sector,” the IAF posted on X on Thursday.

“This remarkable feat demonstrated the operational prowess of IAF’s air mobility fleet and proved the capability and reliability of domestically developed platforms,” they added.

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is a premier defence research laboratory.

Earlier, in a major capability boost, Indian Air Force carried out a successful test firing of an air-launched ballistic missile that can hit targets at over 250 Kms.

The missile was successfully test-fired by a Su-30 MKI fighter jet last week at a test range in the island’s territory in the Andamans, senior sources in the national security establishment told ANI.

The missile tested by the Indian Air Force in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the Israeli-origin Crystal Maze 2 air-launched ballistic missile which is also known as ROCKS. (ANI)

