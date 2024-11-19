Indian Armed Forces Conducts Exercise 'POORVI PRAHAR', Displays Extraordinary Combat Skills

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force collaboratively carried out exercise POORVI PRAHAR, representing significant military strength through a display of superior combat capabilities in near-realistic battle scenarios.

This exercise demonstrated how well joint structures work in gathering intelligence, monitoring, moving quickly, deploying and returning troops, and managing logistics.

The exercise was held for a period of nine days, starting from 10th of November to 18th of November 2024.

The Eastern Theatre had witnessed such a large-scale collaboration of the Indian Armed Forces for the first time which was conducted on a multi-domain level. It also displayed the advanced weapons system of the Indian Armed Forces, which included the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions.