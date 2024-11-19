Indian Armed Forces Conducts Exercise 'POORVI PRAHAR', Displays Extraordinary Combat Skills

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force collaboratively carried out exercise POORVI PRAHAR, representing significant military strength through a display of superior combat capabilities in near-realistic battle scenarios.
This exercise demonstrated how well joint structures work in gathering intelligence, monitoring, moving quickly, deploying and returning troops, and managing logistics.
The exercise was held for a period of nine days, starting from 10th of November to 18th of November 2024.
The Eastern Theatre had witnessed such a large-scale collaboration of the Indian Armed Forces for the first time which was conducted on a multi-domain level. It also displayed the advanced weapons system of the Indian Armed Forces, which included the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions.
The exercise also featured latest models of helicopters such as the Chinook and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand to ensure smooth functioning of operations.
The precision strike capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces were also exhibited which involved high-tech equipment to guarantee a favourable outcome. The exercised also demonstrated the power of joint operations and evolved civil-military fusion that plays a significant role in determining the success of a mission.
The exercise also included offensive manoeuvres in mountain terrain which was made possible with the help of state-of-the-art weaponry and equipments.
Notable participants in the exercise were Lt Gen RC Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal IS Walia, AVSM, VM, Senior Staff Administrative Officer from Eastern Air Command.
The Army Commander praised the skills demonstrated by the military and highlighted on the amplification of synergy made possible through joint structures and mechanisms between the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.
