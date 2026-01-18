Indian Army constructs third Bailey bridge in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has successfully constructed a third Bailey bridge on Sri Lanka’s B-492 Highway, linking Kandy and Nuwara Eliya in the Central Province, restoring a critical lifeline that was severed for over a month following Cyclone Ditwah.

The bridge, measuring 120 feet in length and located at KM 15, was built by the Indian Army’s Engineer Task Force as part of ongoing efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Taking to social media X, Indian Army posted, “The Indian Army’s Engineer Task Force after successfully launching two critical Bailey bridges in the Jaffna and Kandy regions, have constructed, the third Bailey Bridge of length 120 feet at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka’s Central Province.”

“Linking the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, the bridge will restore a vital lifeline which was cut off for over a month in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. This effort reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka and the Neighbourhood First policy,” the post added.

Earlier in January, the Task Force had restored connectivity at KM 21 and other strategic points along the B-492, which connects Kandy in the Central Province to Badulla in Uva Province—one of the worst-affected regions by the cyclone. The swift construction of these bridges has reconnected communities, reduced travel time, and facilitated the movement of essential supplies in the aftermath of the disaster. The Indian Army emphasized that the construction of these bridges underscores India’s commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy and highlights the country’s role as a first responder in times of regional crises. Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka late last year, triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and large-scale infrastructure damage, overwhelming local disaster-response mechanisms. The third Bailey bridge at KM 15 marks another milestone in these relief efforts, demonstrating the Indian Army’s engineering expertise, rapid response capability, and continued commitment to regional humanitarian support. (IANS)

