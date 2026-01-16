President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi hail Indian Army's courage, sacrifice on Army Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended warm greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, describing the day as a tribute to the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who serve the nation with unwavering resolve.

In her message, the President said the Indian Army has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery, whether in defending the country’s borders or saving lives during natural disasters.

The President expressed confidence that the Indian Army would continue to play a crucial role in nation-building, while contributing to economic growth and inclusive development.

Paying tribute to the soldiers, she reiterated the nation’s enduring gratitude to the force and conveyed her best wishes to all ranks for continued success and strength in the discharge of their duties.

“I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation-building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation. I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation’s enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty,” President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Army on the occasion, saluting its courage and resolute commitment.

In a post on X, he said, “On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country.” The Prime Minister also remembered the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers in the line of duty, adding, “We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.” (IANS)

