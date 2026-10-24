Indian Army debunks claims on Pak-linked account about ‘crackdown’ on CJP

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Friday issued a fact check debunking claims made on a Pakistan-linked propaganda social media account that the military had launched a "crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party".

In the fact check, the Indian Army clarified that the propaganda account used an old photograph of law enforcers in action at a students' protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi to tarnish the image of the defence forces.

In a fact check issued on social media, the Indian Army said, "Pakistan-linked propaganda account is circulating fake allegations that the Indian Army launched a crackdown on the Cockroach Party, on the morning of October 23, leaving seven youths injured and two dead. The Pakistan account with fake Indian name also falsely suggests that the Indian Army has taken a stand against Gen Z."

The Indian Army said that the original video is of the security agency personnel handling the hunger strike for Union restoration at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on October 17, during which no casualties were reported. (IANS)